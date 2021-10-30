Pregnancy is the most beautiful time in any woman’s life. Every stage of the child's development in the body after conception is a very delightful feeling for the mother. However, during this time, she also faces certain problems and has to be extra cautious about her as well as the unborn child’s health.

Dr. Vijaylakshmi, a Gynecologist based in Uttarakhand says that special care is to be taken by pregnant women pertaining to their lifestyle and diet. Along with the consumption of a healthy diet in all three trimesters, there are many things that need to be followed. Here are a few things she lists that one must keep in mind.

Regular check-up and a healthy diet is crucial

During pregnancy, meals must be highly nutritious, because the baby in the womb is also dependent on it. Her diet should be light, easy to digest and must consist of lots of fruits and vegetables. The expectant mother must avoid any kind of junk and very spicy food as much as possible.

Regular consumption of milk and other dairy products is also necessary. However, some foods can be harmful during pregnancy. Therefore, it is always recommended to check with the doctor once your pregnancy is confirmed, regarding your food intake. Apart from this, do not skip regular checkups and ultrasound and sonography are necessary to monitor the health of both.

Have an active routine

Women should remain physically active during pregnancy after the first trimester. During the first trimester, as the pregnancy is in its first stage and even the slightest carelessness can cause miscarriage, a woman needs to be extremely careful while doing any sort of work. Dr. Vijayalakshmi says that this is the reason why in the first trimester, women are asked to abstain from sexual intercourse.

However, after the first trimester, women can do all the household chores and other work, given that they take all the necessary precautions. After consulting the doctor, she can also go for a walk and do light exercises or yoga. But, she must avoid lifting any heavy items or doing complex and strenuous exercises throughout this period and contact the doctor immediately if you experience even the slightest discomfort. Along with this, proper rest at regular intervals is necessary.

Do Not smoke, drink or consume any other intoxicants

Children of women who smoke during pregnancy are likely to be born underweight or with a learning disability. The nicotine present in these substances can greatly affect a child’s physical as well as mental health. On the other hand, women who consume alcohol during pregnancy may give birth to a child suffering from Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, i.e. a child with problems like being underweight, learning disabilities and behavioral problems.

Avoid consuming raw meat

During pregnancy, women are advised to eat non-veg food in small quantities only, because this type of food is harder to digest due to higher oil and spice content in it, which can cause problems like gas, acidity and indigestion, which is not good for the health of both the mother and the baby.

However, if the woman is willing to eat non-veg food, it must be ensured that it is cooked in less oil and is less spicy. It is also important to ensure if the meat is cooked completely or not. Eating raw and undercooked meat and raw eggs can increase the risk of listeriosis and toxoplasmosis, as well as the risk of food poisoning, which can be life-threatening to both mother and the unborn baby.

Avoid excess caffeine consumption

Consuming excessive amounts of caffeine can increase the heart rate of the unborn baby. It can also affect a woman's blood pressure. In such a situation, pregnant women should avoid consuming more than one or two cups of coffee every day.

Avoid intake of raw milk

Like raw meat, pregnant women should also avoid drinking raw milk. This is because unboiled milk consists of bacteria called Listeria, which can be harmful to the health and even cause miscarriage. Therefore, daily milk intake is essential for pregnant women, but it should be boiled and not raw.

Sleep adequately

Dr. Vijaylakshmi says that it is important for pregnant women to have adequate sleep and a healthy sleeping pattern. She should take regular sleep intervals at work and follow a proper routine, i.e. getting up and going to sleep on time. Usually, after the second trimester of pregnancy, due to weight gain and other reasons, women begin to feel heavy and are tired easily, which is why proper rest and a good night’s sleep are crucial.

