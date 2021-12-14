As you enter your midlife, depression can creep in too. With the burden of your family, little ones and all other responsibilities, a number of things can trigger depression and you may not even know it until you find yourself feeling isolated and unwilling to do anything. So what can be the triggers and how can you overcome them? Let us read about it.

Low levels of vitamin B12

As you age, the acid in your stomach may not be able to obtain enough vitamin B12 from the foods for your body. This can leave you feeling lethargic and even depressed. Therefore, you can get your vitamin B12 levels tested and ask your doctor regarding the diet, supplements and other ways to deal with it.

Pain in the joints

Depression can be triggered if you are suffering from chronic pain due to rheumatoid arthritis or osteoarthritis. And moreover, depression can even make the pain severe. For the same, you can indulge in exercising, stretching and meditating to keep yourself fit and your mind calm. A study has shown that listening to classical music for about an hour helps ease arthritis pain as well as depression.

Alcohol consumption

Almost everyone is aware that alcohol, especially if consumed in immoderate amounts, can trigger depression. People, particularly in their midlife, begin to drink a lot under the burden of responsibilities, retirement or spouse’s death. Besides depression, too much alcohol consumption can also worsen pre-existing health conditions or trigger new ones (comorbidities). Therefore, one can seek medical advice or get counselling or therapies to get rid of medical dependency.

Menopause

A woman’s body goes through a lot of changes throughout her lifetime and menopause is one such change. Due to hormonal changes in the body at that time, women face mood swings, trouble sleeping and often depression. For this, they can try to meditate and practice yoga to calm their mind, venture out and meet people and pursue their hobbies.

Loneliness

As parents enter middle age, kids usually move out by that time for work and studies, leaving the parents to live by themselves. This can create a feeling of loneliness among the parents or the elders. Additionally, with women going through menopause and men at the verge of retirement, everything as a whole can trigger depression. To combat the same, you can socialize more and indulge yourself in some hobbies or pursue interests that you couldn’t do before. All yourself to adjust to the changes and you can also try to reconnect with your partner and other family members. Spend some time with your friends.

