New Delhi: In recent years, the pace of our life has accelerated significantly and become much more demanding. This is particularly true of millennials. Stress, irregular sleep patterns, fast food, and a lack of physical activity have all become commonplace.

To combat these modern-day lifestyle issues, it is critical to maintain a healthy diet rich in all nutrients. However, we can no longer rely on a few foods to meet all of our nutritional needs. This is where supplements come in and help maintain the overall well-being of our body.

But, with so many options available, how do we choose the right supplement? Here's a list to help us navigate the space.

Multivitamins

Multivitamins are supplements that contain essential vitamins and minerals that the body requires to function properly. While it is best to get all our nutrients from food, many people cannot meet their dietary needs solely through food. Multivitamins fill nutritional gaps in our diets and provide our bodies with a healthy supply of essential nutrients.

They protect our bodies from diseases and deficiencies by supplying essential vitamins and minerals. They have been shown to reduce heart disease, prevent cancer, support a healthy body, and boost immunity to face daily challenges. There are numerous options available on e-Commerce platforms and in the market at large, which are further differentiated based on the needs of men and women.

Omega-3

Omega-3 fatty acids are important nutrients to maintain a healthy body. It helps lower cholesterol levels in our bodies, resulting in a healthier metabolism and heart. Omega-3 consists of three fatty acids -- alphalinolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

It is an essential fat that our body cannot produce. Our food is the source of it. However, if food is insufficient to meet omega-3 requirements, fish oil supplements can be taken.

It is rich in omega-3, along with other essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals for the body. An adequate amount of omega-3 in our bodies improves focus and overall health by promoting proper respiration, cardiovascular activity, the nervous system, and musculoskeletal health. Additionally, it helps relieve neck and lower back pain.

Vitamin D

While our bodies have the ability to produce vitamin D through sun exposure, the sun alone does not always meet our bodies' needs, and factors such as limited sun exposure play a significant role in this. Supplements, on the other hand, can meet unmet needs. Vitamin D is necessary for maintaining muscle strength, bone integrity, and blood pressure.

Furthermore, it improves immunity. Studies suggest that vitamin D can help relieve headaches and migraine.

Biotin

Biotin, also known as vitamin H, belongs to the group of B complex vitamins. Biotin is known for stimulating keratin production in the body, resulting in healthy, lustrous hair. Research also supports that the production of fatty acids nourishes the skin and helps maintain the health of our skin.

Besides this, including biotin in our diet helps to improve our metabolism. The consumption of fast or processed foods, as well as an unbalanced diet, frequently has an impact on our digestion processes. Biotin supports the digestive system in breaking down complex carbohydrates, amino acids and carbohydrates.

Plant-based protein

Plant-based proteins are fast becoming synonymous with today's active lifestyle of millennials. Being lower in calories and fat than animal proteins but higher in fibre and essential nutrients, it provides the right fuel to the body to work out. A popular type of plant-based protein is a pea and brown rice blend that contains essential nutrients and a complete amino profile.

Unlike whey protein, which is made from cow's milk and contains lactose, plant-based protein is a good option for vegans or those who are lactose intolerant. They are better absorbed by our bodies compared to whey protein. As a result, the body gains muscle, recovers faster, and gains energy and stamina.

So, whether it is for a strenuous workout or simply to boost our stamina, plant-based protein is the way to go. While supplements are not a substitute for a well-balanced diet, they do provide us with essential daily nutrients that help us stay healthy. Thus, investing in supplements is an essential step toward optimum wellness. (IANS)