There is nothing better than packing your bags, planning your itinerary, and pouring yourself into your wanderlust. Traveling to a new place full of endless adventures and possibilities is a feeling that is unmatched and one that should be felt whenever the opportunity presents itself. While travelling is packed with pros, there is one con that can put a strain on travel plans-the effect it has on the skin. If you're someone who often returns from trips with irritated or flared skin, we've got you covered with the ideal travel skin care routine that you need to follow.

To begin to address an issue, it is important to first understand it. When you travel, there are a number of environmental factors that can cause skin concerns. Changes in humidity levels, air quality, temperature, and even sun exposure levels can have an adverse effect on the skin. It can leave it feeling dry, irritated, itchy, red, flaky, or even with unexpected breakouts. Additionally, factors such as travel stress and plane dehydration can also have a large role to play in this. The changes in our external environment throw the skin off its usual regime and game, causing it to stray away from its usual health.

While these skin causes, concerns, and treatments can vary from case to case, there is a general skin care regime and hacks that you can follow in order to prevent the damage and stay one step ahead.

Firstly, it is important to retain some sort of consistency and familiarity at a time when a lot is different. Pack one or two of your daily skin care products that your skin is used to and reacts well to. An easy way to do so is to get travel-sized versions of them or to use mini travel containers and transfer some products into those. It is important to downsize the regime and eliminate products that only serve one tiny purpose. The key here becomes efficiency. You need products that are packed with all the right ingredients and can help you tackle a number of skin care concerns all with the help of one formula. This will save you space and help you retain a minimalistic skin care routine that works wonders without breaking the bank. Some essential ingredients to look for are hyaluronic acid -- to smooth and plump the skin, vitamin C -- to reduce lines and boost radiance, activated C -- to help increase skin clarity, salicylic acid -- to visibly reduce discoloration and renew the skin's texture, peony extract -- to prevent oxidative damage, etc. The latter few ingredients work wonders when clubbed together with activated C. This ingredient list is also great for a list of skin care woes such as dark spots, sallowness, post-acne marks, uneven skin tone, and the loss of luminosity.

Travel is meant to be a blessing to explore the world and all that it has to offer, and something so great should not come at the cost of skin health. Following a minimal yet effective skin care regime even while you are jet setting is the key to tackling these travel skin care woes.

(Rajat Mathur, Manager -- Education, Indian beauty brand)

(IANS)

Also read: 5 post-party night skin care regime