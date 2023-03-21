Kolkata: In protest against the Centre's apathy towards West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will stage a dharna at the Ambedkar statue for two consecutive days on March 29 and 30 here. she announced this at the airport before leaving for Puri on Tuesday. She said she would launch the dharna at noon on March 29 and it will continue till March 30 evening.

The West Bengal Chief Minister explained why she would stage a dharna. According to her, even in this year's budget, the Central government has not allocated funds for West Bengal for 100 days of work. "West Bengal was the only state, which was given nothing. No funds have been earmarked for the housing scheme," she said while complaining that the Central government is not giving the previous dues too.

She also said that 55 lakh houses under the Centre's housing scheme money is lying idle. At the same time, she complained that the Central government is not granted money for road construction. She further stated that she has spoken to the Centre several times about the matter. But still, there was no solution in sight, she alleged.

The Chief Minister reminded that she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in that regard. "Similarly, I appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to clear dues when he visited Kolkata for a meeting six months ago". Letters have been written about this repeatedly, but in vain. Apart from that, the Chief Minister also trained guns at BJP for using Central agencies CBI and ED against Opposition parties."