Kolkata, (West Bengal) : Statues of bygone times, historical monuments, and weapons used by kings and the British Raj are being collected from across the state as part of a government initiative to build a state-of-the-art museum here in Kolkata. For now, the ancient materials are being recovered and preserved in different police stations or district administrations or temples, or mosques after being brought to Kolkata from other districts. These items will be kept in the proposed museum in Kolkata in the near future.

Historical information on all those materials will be readily available. Research is already on with the recovered materials. The entire work is being done under the supervision of the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal. Biplab Roy is in charge of this exercise. Recently, two idols of Radha and Krishna have been brought from Ranaghat in Nadia to Kolkata.

Initially, the centuries-old idols are believed to be made of two octaves. At present they remain preserved in the office of the Administrator General and Official Trustee of West Bengal i.e. Nawa Mahakaran. "The two idols look rare. These will be exhibited in the proposed museum. Many idols lying in dilapidated houses of old landlords will be brought to Kolkata and displayed in the museum," Administrator General of West Bengal and Official Trustee Biplab Roy told ETV Bharat.

Before this, ancient statues and weapons used by the past rulers have been collected from several places including Basirhat in North 24 Parganas, Bagnan in Howrah, Darjeeling, and Jhargram. In most cases, Biplab Roy himself went and brought them to Kolkata. He is in regular contact with the officers of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Attempts are being made to find out the historical information, and significance of the materials and to develop computerised data if available. However, while the proposed museum is being established, efforts are underway to arrange an exhibition at the Kolkata Town Hall. The matter has been informed to Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. "Proposals have been made to the Chief Minister several times. We are waiting for permission. The work of preserving history will continue," Roy added.