Shantipur (West Bengal): Piyasha Mahaldar, aged 25, stands just 3-ft tall due to malformed limbs under a rare congenital condition but that couldn't deter her from achieving a rare feat in a national level competitive exam. Piyasha did her native place Shantipur in Nadia district proud by scoring 99.31 percentile in the All India UGC-NET Exam 2022.

A resident of Pateshwari Street under the Shantipur police station area, Piyasha has had various disabilities since childhood and can't move much physically by herself. But still, her interest in studies from a young age took her to greater heights.

Having passed with good marks in several exams starting from secondary school, Piyasha sat for the UGC-NET exam in Kalyani in September this year. She had to write the computer-based exam while lying down as her under-formed limbs wouldn't allow her sit comfortably. However, she wrote the exam extremely well and stunned everyone by scoring 99.31 percentile.

As soon as her success came to light, all people of Shantipur expressed their happiness and accolades started pouring in from different levels. Piyasha is a student of the Bengali department, wants to pursue Ph.D and aspires to become an assistant professor. The exam was held on September 23 and the results were out yesterday."

"I am happy that I have qualified for the junior research fellow position. I want to pursue a Ph.D. now as I am eligible to do that from any university. I will now be able to apply for assistant professor posts," Piyasha told ETV Bharat. She hopes to get an opportunity to pursue Ph.D from Kalyani University. "It's best if I get the opportunity to pursue Ph.D from Kalyani University as it is close to my residence," Piyasha added.

Due to congenital phocomelia, Piyasha has to deal with malformed limbs. Her birth defect led to her limbs becoming unusually short.