Bolpur (West Bengal): The Indian Postal Department on Thursday issued an Aadhaar card to Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen and advertised to strengthen the Indian identity infrastructure by posting the news on social media. The 90-year-old Amartya Sen applied for an Aadhaar card at the Bolpur post office after arriving at his 'Pratichi' house in Santiniketan. At the request of 'Bharat Ratna' Amartya Sen, the officials of the Postal Department brought all the tools for making an Aadhaar card to his house. Sen was issued the Aadhaar card at his home itself.

The West Bengal Postal Circle page posted a video of Amartya Sen's Aadhaar Card on Facebook. The video is made with various pictures of Amartya Sen. In the video, Birbhum District Postal Department Superintendent Subrata Dutta was heard saying, "It was a great honour for us to get the request to issue Aadhaar card to Bharat Ratna Nobel Laureate economist Amartya Sen. Needless to say, he is a very decent person. "We took necessary equipment to his house. We are proud to do this with the cooperation of the Postal Department staff. We are lucky to have registered a person of international repute like Amartya Sen for the Aadhaar card."

After Amartya Sen received his Aadhaar card, the Postal Department made an advertisement mentioning the issue of his Aadhaar card. A Facebook post by the department mentions strengthening the Indian identity infrastructure. it may be recalled that Sen has been vocal against various policies of the Central government.

Despite that, the Indian Postal Department paid its humble respect to the Bharat Ratna by issuing the Aadhaar card by visiting his Santiniketan residence. It may be recalled that Amartya Sen and Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty were engaged in a war of words several times since Amartya Sen criticised the varsity authorities of highhandedness and the sharp dip in the quality of education.