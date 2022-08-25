Kolkata: The University Grants Commission (UGC) is on its way to bringing out major changes to the higher education system. Now, the higher education regulatory body will provide opportunities to experts and experienced people of various professions to teach in colleges and universities. The UGC announced new guidelines through a notification recently. It's a move that will definitely usher in golden opportunities for those working in various professions and also possess teaching skills.

As per the UGC notification, this appointment is called 'Professor of Practice in its draft guideline that has already been published. According to the new National Education Policy 2020, experts, professionals, and artists in their respective fields, whose contributions have enriched society, can be appointed by colleges and universities as guest lecturers.

The opportunities will be provided to Engineering, Sociology, Fine Arts, Defence, Civil Service, Law, Media, and Literature apart from various other multiple fields. However, there are some conditions for the appointments. The conditions state that a candidate must have at least 15 years of experience in engineering, science, technology, commerce, sociology, media, fine arts, enterprise, administration, law, and defense to be eligible for the 'Professor of Practice position.

According to the new guidelines, educational qualifications will not be given much importance. Rather, more emphasis will be placed on what exactly the person who will be given the responsibility has contributed to his profession, what his experience is, and how much he can teach the students hands-on. For those who get this opportunity, the concerned college or university will make an initial agreement for one year and the agreement can also be done for a maximum period of four years.