Kolkata: A massive fire broke out at Kolkata's SSKM Hospital late on Thursday night. Sources said, the fire was first noticed at about 10:15 pm at the CT scan section close to the Emergency ward of the city's one of the best medical facilities.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, There is no news of casualty so far because fire doused within an hour. Neither patient nor hospital staff got hurt. But the emergency ward was shut for an hour after the fire was noticed. It closed at 10.15 pm and was reopened at 11.20 pm.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Bengal minister Arup Biswas rushed to the spot to oversee firefighting operation closely. State chief secretary HK Dwivedi and MLA Madan Mitra also visited the SSKM Hospital. Talking to media, Chief Secretary said "A fire broke out near the emergency building (at SSKM Hospital). But it was brought under control by the firefighters. There is no report of any casualty. An inquiry will be ordered to find out the reason behind the fire,"