Kurseong (West Bengal): The Kurseong Additional Sessions and Special Court (POCSO) has sentenced a man on Wednesday to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment after being convicted of raping his daughter.

According to public prosecutor Ramesh Aggarwal, on January 9, 2018, a 15-year-old minor lodged a complaint with the Kurseong police station that her 35-year-old father had been sexually assaulting and physically abusing her at their home since December 2017.

Abused in several ways by her father almost on a daily basis, the minor daughter narrated her ordeal to her stepmother and lodged a complaint of sexual harassment including physical abuse by her father at Kurseong Police Station on January 9, 2018.

The accused father was arrested on the basis of allegations of rape by the girl against him and a case was initiated in Kurseong Special Court (POCSO) under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

Almost five years later, based on the victim's medical report as well as the relatives' statements and other information, the Kursiong Additional Sessions and Special Court (POCSO) convicted the accused under section 6 of the POCSO Act on Wednesday. The man was sentenced under the POCSO Act with 25 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine Rs 50,000, said Special PP Ramesh Aggarwal. He also said that the accused father has three wives.

Meanwhile, a man was accused of doing the same thing with his daughter in Haryana's Rewari district. Following a complaint by the victim, the police have registered a case against the man under the POCSO Act. The accused had been sexually abusing his minor daughter for the last three years and the victim's mother was well aware of his heinous act.