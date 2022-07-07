Kolkata: The security arrangements of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are expected to be on the lines of the Special Protection Group (SPG). To make it happen, the 1988 batch IPS Vivek Sahay has been removed from the post of Director of Security and was replaced by an IPS officer with the rank of ADG, Piyush Pandey.

According to police sources, Piyush Pandey, who is currently the Additional Director General of Police, was an officer who has been in charge of the SPG at the Centre for almost seven years. The SPG is primarily responsible for the security of the country's prime minister. Their work regime is completely different. SPG commandos are imparted full training on how to take the right steps at the appropriate time, including the use of sophisticated firearms. It also looks after how to provide a safety net in the event of an emergency.

Also read: Bengal effects police reshuffle after security breach at Mamata's house

It may be recalled that North 24 Parganas' Basirhat resident Hafizul Mollah mysteriously entered the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her Kalighat residence with an iron rod. Mollah is currently being questioned in his custody by members of the Special Investigation Team in Lalbazar. However, a section of the IPS community claims that an IPS officer like Piyush Pandey is now the Additional Director General of Police, which will bring a radical change in the security setup of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.