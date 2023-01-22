Kolkata: A 27-year-old flight attendant allegedly died by suicide on Saturday in Kolkata after suffering from mental illness for a long time due to "lack of regular work," police said. "She fell on the road in front of the building and sustained major injuries after which she was rushed to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where she died during the treatment," police said.

The deceased, identified as Debopriya Biswas, was a resident of the Metropolitan Co-Operative Housing Society under the Pragati Maidan police station area in Kolkata, they said. The hospital authorities informed the police after which they reached the spot and started the preliminary inquiry. "During the inquiry, it was known from the victim's family that she was suffering from depression and mental problems for a long time due to lack of regular work for the last two years," police said. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Kolkata's Pragati Maidan police station, they said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - at 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).(ANI)