Habra (West Bengal): Family members of a 119-year-old man who died on Saturday hired a DJ to mark his final journey. Funeral rites were performed in the cemetery by dancing with great enthusiasm.

Deben Hazra, a happy-go-lucky person, who loved to play music and used to visit all nearby villages to watch the plays and yatras, died on Saturday. To honour their grandfather's last wish, the grandchildren arranged for DJ and music in the funeral procession on Sunday.

The grandchildren and neighbours even completed the last rites by swaying to the rhythm of DJs without shedding any tears. Such a strange scene was witnessed in Paduipara of Kumra Gram Panchayat of North 24 Pargana's Habra Police Station.

According to the family, Deben Hazra was born in 1903. He has two sons and three daughters. Deben has about 150 grandchildren. He used to spend most of the day laughing and joking with the grandchildren. Until a week before his death, he even performed kirtan with the grandchildren. However, he fell ill due to age-related ailments and died on Saturday night. Deben Hazras last journey was attended by all the villagers. All were seen dancing to the tunes of the DJ.