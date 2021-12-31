Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Over three hundred people who were on a visit to Panch Kedar Kalpeshwar Temple were stranded after a massive landslide hit Helang-Urgam motorway in Joshimath in Chamoli district area in Uttarakhand on Thursday.

Also, the road from the Temple leading to the main district was damaged due to the landslide and the movement of vehicles come to a complete halt.

Following the disruption in the traffic and the road blockade, logistic support to villages in the area took a hit.

A local resident Laxman Singh Negi said that due to the blockade even the JCB machines of the Public Works Department (PWD) have not been able to reach Helang-Urgam to clear the debris which is causing problems in the supply of the basic logistics in the area, as this road is the lifeline of the villagers here.

Landslides and flashfloods are common in the Himalayan state where approximately 5,000 people were killed in 2013 when heavy rains triggered a deluge in the Kedarnath valley.

