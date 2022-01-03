Nanital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking postponement of the Legislative Assembly elections in the state in wake of the COVID situation on Monday.

Earlier on December 29, the court had issued a notice to the Election Commission and sought its response over the PIL.

The matter was heard in a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra and Justice NS Dhanik.

Advocate Shiv Bhatt had submitted an application by attaching photographs of rallies being held against the COVID rules by various political parties, contrary to the orders of the court, in the PIL relating to Sachidanand Dabral et al. It has been mentioned that there is every possibility of spreading coronavirus infection in these rallies.

Referring to the new variant of coronavirus, Advocate Shiv Bhatt said that it is spreading more than 300 per cent faster than any other variant and hence, it is necessary to protect the lives of the people. He said that big gatherings like election rallies should be avoided.

The PIL said that the Election Commission of India should be given instructions in this regard to postponing the elections to the Legislative Assembly.

