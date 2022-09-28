Haldwani: A daughter in Uttarakhand's Haldwani has saved the life of her father who was suffering from a liver ailment by donating part of her liver. Vipin Kandpal, hailing from Unchapul Sivapuram, originally a resident of Kakra (Kholi) Bageshwar Hall of Uttarakhand was in the Indian Army from 1988 till 2009 when he took VRS and through a Security Guard Agency, has been actively participating in social service ever since.

After he was detected with liver ailment, doctors of Haldwani sent him to AIIMS Rishikesh from where he was referred to other hospitals in Delhi for specialized treatment. At Delhi's ILBS - Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, doctors asked him to undergo a liver transplant and asked the family to identify a donor.

The family took Vipin to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where Vipin Kandpal's health was deteriorating. At Medanta, doctors too recommended a liver transplant from among family members. However, the wife who came forward for the donation was detected with fatty liver while the son, who is a student, was found underweight.

The elder daughter Priya Tiwari, who has been married off too could not donate part of her liver due to her marriage and other legal hurdles. Kandpal's younger daughter Payal Kandpal, who is an aspiring Ophthalmologist at Rohilkhand University, Bareilly came forward. Relatives and doctors kept telling Payal about her career and future, but Payal put her life at stake to save her father for her love for him by donating 60% of his liver to him.

Doctors say that Payal's confidence is helping her recover post-surgery. Payal said that she was grateful for her father who raised him all these years. “If his life can be saved by giving an organ for him, then there can be no greater fortune than this,” she said. Former professor Santosh Mishra, who is running an awareness program for organ donation, praised Payal's work.

He said that the way Payal has done the work of saving her father's life by donating.