Dehradun ( Uttarakhand): The former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat hinted at his retirement from politics through a social media post. He also raised questions about the state Congress. He said that the Uttarakhand Congress doesn't seem to change. He further wrote, "I went to Lord Badrinath seeking His blessings to carry this conclusive thinking. My mind is saying, let those who have the reins in their hands make the way."

Rawat known for his outspoken statements said, "Activism often breeds jealousy and unnecessary rivalry." He also mentioned 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in his post. He said, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is such a great programme." At the end of the post, he said, "Whenever the party will call, I will be ready to serve." Congress leader also wrote about the party's electoral defeat in 2017. He said that "even a major defection from the Congress party could not have brought the BJP to power. The BJP got more benefits from cultural nationalism and the division of society in Uttar Pradesh.