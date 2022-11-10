Haridwar: Police used mild force after a clash broke out between two groups of sadhus over a property dispute in Nirmal Akhara in Dharmanagari Haridwar Uttarakhand on Thursday. As per a police spokesman, on Thursday morning, the saints of the Resham Singh faction came inside the akhara (arena) which was opposed by the saints of the occupying Gyandev Singh faction.

As tensions rose inside the arena, police was informed about the confrontation between the two groups. A police team led by SP City accompanied by City Magistrate rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. Police had to use mild force to disperse the confronting groups. Jaswinder Singh, Kothari of Gyandev Singh's faction, said that some saints from Punjab entered the arena “with the intention of occupying it in the name of some puja”.

He said that the saints who entered the akhada today with the intention of capturing it, have already occupied many properties of the akhada. However, Sant Kamaljit Singh of Resham Singh faction said that the property belongs to the saints of Nirmal Akhara. He said that the saints in the akhada are destroying the property of the akhada. CO City Manoj Thakur said that some saints have been taken to the police station to maintain peace and order.