Dehradun: Chief Secretary of the state Dr SS Sandhu issued order for imposing night curfew in view of the threat posed by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday. The night curfew will remain in force from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders.

However, essential services like health, movement of vehicles carrying health personnel, ambulances, postal services have been exempted from the ambit of the curfew. Production, transportation and distribution of petrol, diesel, kerosene and LPG will also be exempt from the curb. Private vehicles too will have the permission to commute for emergencies during the curfew with strict adherence to Covid SOPs and safety protocols.

A woman resident of Kavli Road Dehradun who had come to India from Scotland is the first Omicron patient reported in the state on December 8. On December 27, 3 new infections of Omicron have been found, taking the total number of Omicron patients in Uttarakhand to 4.

Director General of Health Dr. Tripti Bahuguna said that a woman (65 years) and a male (74 years) resident of Rajpur Road, Dehradun have been confirmed to be positive for Omicron variant, both these patients had come in contact with the family who had returned from Dubai.

Meanwhile, in Haridwar the report of a young man (28 years) has come out to be Omicron positive. This young man had returned to India from Yemen. Earlier on December 11, the Covid report of an international female passenger (34-year-old) who came from London to Dehradun has been found to be Omicron negative.

Apart from Omicron cases, Uttarakhand continued seeing a steady rise of COVID cases, with 20 people testing positive on Monday. At the moment, the number of active cases in the state has reached 213.

So far, a total of 3,44,779 cases of corona have been reported in the state. Out of these, 3,30,973 patients have become healthy. The recovery rate is 95.99% in Uttarakhand at the moment.

