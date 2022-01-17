Dehradun: Uttarakhand Special Task Force has busted an international financial fraud gang and arrested the mastermind of the gang near Pakistan border.

Late on Sunday night, STF arrested Rohit Kumar, owner of the Galaxy Company and recovered a large number of debit cards, mobile phones and documents. Rohit is accused of indulging in financial cyber fraud internationally, through a fake website.

Police are currently questioning him after bringing him from Faridkot to Dehradun. According to STF SSP Ajay Singh, once again the Uttarakhand STF and Cyber ​​Police have exposed a big cyber fraud.

Officials are currently trying to gather information about Galaxy Company's networking abroad. The cyber kingpin's connections and the fraud operations are linked to criminals from as far as Hong Kong and Cambodia.

In the past, Rohit Kumar had carried out fraud of Rs 15 lakh from a Dehradun resident, promising huge profits in the purchase and sale of gold, spices, liquor etc.