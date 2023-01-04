Haldwani: As the Haldwani railway-land encroachment saga draws closer to the Supreme Court hearing scheduled to take place on January 5, district administration officials on Wednesday said electricity and drinking water connections of the alleged encroachers would be initially severed, which would give way to the demolition process.

Preparations for the removal of the encroached area began after the HC order on December 20, which pronounced its judgment after a longstanding litigation. Following this, the administration served notices, asking those living in the area to move their belongings elsewhere by January 9.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Namgyal on Wednesday said they were working in tandem with the Railways. "Arrangements for adequate forces have been made. Police forces are being brought (to the area) from elsewhere in the state. Paramilitary forces, too, are being organized. We are also considering transportation options for security personnel," he said.

"Heavy machinery such as JCB or poclain (excavator) will be arranged by the Railway. We on our part will ensure steady law and order situation in the area" he added.

Meanwhile, opposition to the proposed demolition of encroached structures, too, has gained momentum. On Wednesday, visuals from the area displayed women, children and others engaged in prayer. The total area of about 29 acres is inhabited by a population of more than 4,300 people and houses four government schools, 11 private schools, one primary healthcare centre, and multiple mosques, and temples amid other structures. It covers localities such as Gafoor Basti and Dholak Basti - under the Banbhulpura area.

A delegation from the Samajwadi Party, led by Moradabad MP S T Hasan, arrived later on Wednesday extending support to the residents who are facing eviction. The other members of the group were Ataur Rahman, Veerpal Singh, S K Rai, Sultan Baig, and Arshad Khan.

Speaking to the media, Hasan disputed the Railway's claim over the land, observing that "... people have been living on it for more than 100 years." Senior state Congress leader Harish Rawat, too, observed a silent protest against the High Court decision at his Dehradun residence.