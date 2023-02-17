Ramnagar: Following a search operation, the Corbett administration team and Ramnagar Forest Division officials on Thursday night caught a tiger, which is believed to have killed many in the past year, an official said. According to sources, for the last year, tigers have been creating terror on the National Highway 309 connecting Ramnagar to Kumaon and Garhwal of Uttarakhand.

In the past year, six people have been killed and two have been injured in the tiger attack. After trapping two tigresses, it is the third tiger that the team has captured. The tiger was captured when it was sitting on tranquilized last night. It was first tranquillized by veterinarian Himanshu Pangti and his team. Director of Corbett Park Dheeraj Pandey said, "As the tiger became unconscious, it was sent to the rescue centre at Dhela of Corbett National Park for a DNA test to check how many lives the tiger has taken so far."

Last year, the Corbett National Park administration imposed Section 144 near the parking lot given the increasing tiger attacks on humans. An official explaining the matter then said that the Section will be withdrawn as soon as the threat of tigers is resolved. The rule was imposed to prevent the loss of lives. Meanwhile, last year, a man died in a tiger attack and his body was recovered on National Highway 309 in the Mohan area adjacent to Corbett National Park. The tiger attacked three youths when they were consuming alcohol. It attacked the deceased and dragged him into the forest.