Kedarnath (Uttarakhand) : A helicopter carrying pilgrims from Guptkashi to Kedarnath crashed near Jangalchatti on Tuesday morning.

Though the officials are yet to confirm the death figure but said that there were six people on the board when the chopper crashed at Rudraprayag district on Tuesday morning.

The officials confirmed that apart from the pilot and co-pilot there were four people who took off from Phata helipad in the morning amidst bad weather. The officials feared that all the six people might have died. Search and rescue operation is on by State Disaster Response Force.

"The helicopter crash in Kedarnath is extremely unfortunate. We are in touch with the State government to ascertain the magnitude of the loss, and are constantly monitoring the situation," union aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has tweeted.