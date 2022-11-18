Dehradun (Uttarakhand): As the COVID cases in the country decline, people are refraining from getting their third dose of vaccine. This has resulted in 70,000 vaccines expiring by December this year. Whereas, in the initial phases, a lot of people thronged to get jabbed, people now show no interest in getting vaccinated. Only around 2,000 people are getting booster doses daily across the state.

The health department said, there is a sufficient quantity of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines and booster doses in the state, but people are not coming to get vaccinated. Apart from 70,000 doses of boosters, about 27,000 doses of Covaxin and around 47,000 doses of Covishield are available in Uttarakhand and all these vaccines are going to expire in December.

According to the figures put out by the state's health department, 21 lakh 77 thousand people have got their booster dose in Uttarakhand so far, while around 55 lakh people are still uncovered. According to statistics, 95,635 people in the Almora district, 64,022 in the Bageshwar district, 1,25,311 in the Chamoli district, 47,805 in the Champawat district, 4,35,374 in the Dehradun district and 3,62,011 in Haridwar district are yet to get their booster dose.

Whereas, 2,08,069 people in Nainital, 1,47,140 in Pauri, 75,933 in Pithoragarh, 60,851 in Rudraprayag, 1,44,046 in Tehri, 2,85,579 in Udham Singh Nagar and 1,25,101 in Uttarkashi have been vaccinated.