Agra: A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has filed a case against her husband, accusing him of beating her and trying to kill her at the behest of his girlfriend and her mother. Police have started an investigation into the matter. In the complaint lodged at the Sadar Police station, the woman alleged that her husband Robin whom she married 10 years ago, has an illicit relationship with a woman living in Hariparvat.

She said the the family was living happily until Robin met the woman of Hariparvat area who told him she had a rift with her husband. Robin's wife said the woman demanded Rs 1,000 as help from Robin, who gave her the money out of compassion. Both of them started talking on the phone with the woman honey trapping Robin, his wife said.

The aggrieved woman said Robin ditched her and her daughters and started living with the woman at a rented house in Bodla area. The woman alleged that her husband does not pay the household expenses and doesn't even take responsibility of the girls. “Whenever he comes home, the girlfriend makes a video call to him and asks him to beat me and watches the whole incident live,” the woman said.

She alleged that Robin has threatened to kill her many times at the behest of the woman and her mother. Robin's wife further alleged that the woman and her mother are honey trapping gullible men and later extorting money from them. When they refuse to do so, they file false rape cases against them, she said.

She said the two had earlier lodged an FIR against the Muslim youth of Abulala Dargah, a hospital employee of Bodla, a barber and another man under rape and other serious sections. CO Sadar Archana Singh said that the matter is being probed and police are planning to arrest all the three accused in the case.