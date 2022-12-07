Firozabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj has courted a fresh controversy saying that “violence is in the blood” of Muslims. Maharaj was speaking to the media on Tuesday during a visit to Jasrana in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district where six members of a family were killed in a fire incident recently.

Over a question regarding the alleged murder of Shraddha Walkar by her boyfriend Aaftab Poonawalla, Maharaj said, “The way the body was cut into 35 pieces, it looks he was raised like that since childhood. Our Hindu sisters need to be cautious. The notion that 'My Abdul is not like that' is wrong and it needs to be shed. Violence is in their (Muslims') blood,” the right-wing BJP leader said.

Over SP's accusations on the BJP in the Mainpuri by-election, Maharaj said that “the party which loses, makes similar allegations”. He claimed that along with Mainpuri, the BJP would also register victory in the Rampur bypoll. He also claimed BJP's victory in Gujarat and Himachal assembly elections.

He said that the BJP will form the government in the twin states with a two-thirds majority. The rightwing BJP leader is not new to controversies. In February this year, Maharaj demanded a law to ban the wearing of hijab across the country amid a row over the Karnataka BJP government barring Muslim girls from wearing the obligatory veil.

In December last year, Maharaj had called for an end of minority status to Muslims in India.