Lucknow : The UP STF (Special Task Force) has busted a gang that allegedly bought and sold narcotics through virtual money (Bitcoin) by obtaining Indian and international customer's data from the dark web. The STF has arrested its leader and aides from the Alambagh area. The accused are identified as Shahbaz Khan (gang leader), Ariz Ejaz, Gautam Lama, Sharib Ejaz, Javed Khan, and Saud Ali.

According to an official release, the STF also recovered a huge quantity of banned drugs that include 540 tablets of Tramanof-P, 100 tablets of Tramef-AP, 720 of Spasmo-Proxyvon Plus, a laptop, national and international debit and credit cards, 17 cellular phones, five Aadhaar cards, three cars and a motorcycle, five PAN Cards, five driving licences, five voter ID-cards, and Rs 5,110.

During interrogation, Shahbaz Khan revealed that he was part of an international gang that sold illegal drugs using customer data obtained from the dark web. A case was registered against those arrested under sections 419, 420 IPC, section 66 IT Act and sections 12/23/24 of the NDPS Act, the statement said. (IANS)