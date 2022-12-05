Rampur: Samajwadi Party leader Asim Raja along with his supporters sat on a dharna late on Sunday night at the office of Superintendent of Police Rampur in protest against what he alleged as the “harassment” of party workers ahead of the Rampur assembly bypoll. The protest by Raja, who is the SP candidate for the bypoll, comes after police filed a case against SP leader Azam Khan for his “indecent” remarks against women and “using provocative words against police and the Election Commission” at party campaign rallies recently.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr. Sansar Singh said that Raja sat down on a dharna at the Superintendent of Police's residence for three hours. Later, some women also arrived at the spot and demanded action against Azam Khan. As a precautionary measure, both the factions were removed from the dharna to prevent any law and order situation, Singh said.

Police on Friday lodged a case against Khan accusing him of using provocative words against police and the Election Commission during an election meeting two days ago. The FIR was lodged at Kotwali Police Station on the complaint of one Sujesh Kumar Sagar, the in-charge of the video surveillance team set up by a poll panel for the Rampur by-election.

The FIR came a day after Khan was booked for allegedly making insulting remarks against women during an election meeting.