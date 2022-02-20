Lucknow: In a last minute bid ahead of the third phase of the assembly polls, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked the people of the state to vote for a “fear-free, riot-free, crime-free state, for the victory of nationalism”.

In a statement, the UP CM to woo the voters ahead of the polls, said, ''For the fear-free, riot-free, crime-free state, for the victory of nationalism, for the creation of 'self-reliant and new Uttar Pradesh' and for the uplift of the people, all of you must vote”. Voting began in the 3rd phase of the polls on Sunday in 59 seats of 16 districts with 627 candidates in the fray. Over 90% of the seats in this phase are currently occupied by the BJP, while the Samajwadi Party has 8 seats and Congress-BSP won one seat each in the last assembly pols 2017.

