Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad(ATS) on Wednesday arrested four people of a gang involved in human trafficking for bringing citizens of Myanmar and Bangladesh to India on fake Indian documents. The security forces have also recovered fake Indian passports, Aadhar cards, PAN cards, ATM cards and currencies of other countries from their possession.

Additional Director General of Police Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, "Four people of a gang involved in human trafficking have been arrested. They were bringing citizens of Myanmar and Bangladesh to India on fake Indian documents. It is found that the accused have been associated with the Rohingya racket."

"Hiding the real identity they had made fake Hindu documents. The arrested accused have been identified as Mithun Mandal residents of West Bengal (smuggler), Shaon Ahmed (Bangladeshi), Pintu Das (fake name), Mominur Islam (Bangladesh), Romi Pal (fake name), Mehndi Hasan (Bangladeshi) and Bapi. Rai (fake name). 5 mobile phones, 3 Indian passports, 4 Aadhar cards, 12 ATM cards, 1 PAN card, 1 Delhi Metro card and 3 voter ID cards have been recovered from the arrested."

