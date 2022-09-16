Kanpur: Four employees of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) have been suspended on the charges of committing a major lapse that left currency notes worth Rs. 42 lakh soiled in the currency chest. The incident happened in the PNB's Pandu Nagar branch in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

Currency notes amounting to Rs 42 lakhs were found wet due to water seepage into the boxes in the bank's vault. Three months ago itself, the matter of damaged currency came to light during an audit but the bank kept quiet regarding this matter.

The matter got exposed when the RBI officials inspected the chest and found that the notes were soiled and turned into waste. Initially, the notes were estimated to be four to five lakhs, but after counting the notes, the value came out to be Rs 42 lakhs. In this case, senior manager of currency chest Devi Shankar, chest officer Rakesh Kumar, senior manager Bhaskar Kumar, and manager Asharam were suspended.