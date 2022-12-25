Agra: Amid the BF.7 variant threat, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Agra has tested positive for Covid-19 after he recently returned from China. A businessman by profession, the 40-year-old man from the Shahganj area of the district had returned from China on December 23.

After feeling unwell, he got himself tested for the virus at a private lab which confirmed of him being Covid positive on Sunday. The Rapid Response Team of the Health Department is monitoring the businessman and has sent his fresh sample to King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow for genome sequencing.

Authorities have sealed off his house and his contacts are being traced so that they too are tested for Covid-19. CMO Agra Arun Kumar Srivastava said that people coming back from abroad will be monitored for 7 days. "People coming from abroad will be home isolated. During this, if someone has symptoms of cold, cold, and fever, then their corona test will be done," he said.

The central government has stepped up measures against the virus, with the cases on a rise, especially in China where the lifting of zero-Covid policy has caused a spread of the pandemic. In its latest advisory, the union Health Ministry has asked the states to hold mock drills at health facilities.