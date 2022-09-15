Muzaffarnagar (UP): The Uttar Pradesh government has issued instructions to officials to begin surveying madrassas in all districts of the state. In this regard, a team was formed under the leadership of District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh in the Muzaffarnagar district on Wednesday. District Minority Officer Maitri Rastogi, Deputy Tehsildar Shraddha Gupta, other officers and employees were present for the survey of madrassas by District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

District Minority officer Maitri Rastogi said, "A survey of unrecognized madrassas has started in the district from today. Till now the administration does not have any list of unrecognized madrassas in the district. All madrassas will be marked." She informed that there are 114 madrassas in Muzaffarnagar district which are registered with the district administration.

Meanwhile, the team formed for the survey has calculated the income and expenses of the madrassa, the number of students, the number of local students studying in the madrassa and the number of foreign students, and what subjects are taught to the students studying in the madrassa. Apart from this, what is the proportion of students studying in madrassas, the team is conducting a survey on all these points.

After the order to conduct a survey of non-government madrassas in UP, the survey team collected data and started surveying at the district level in Meerut as well. Madrassa administrators say that if the government is taking steps to really improve the quality of education in madrassas, they are ready to fully support it.

The officers involved in the survey committee have tried to remove the misunderstandings that are spreading in the name of evaluating the madrassas by appealing to the madrassa administrators for help in this survey. Madrassa administrators have also assured to fully support the survey team. At the same time, the government has also been requested to clear the image of the purpose of the survey.