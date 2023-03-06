Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Over 60 persons were taken ill due to food poisoning at a marriage ceremony in Pipraich here on Sunday night. They started vomiting some time after eating 'ras malai' sweet in the ceremony, held at Godavari Marriage Hall in the Pipraich area. The victims were taken to PHC (Primary Health Centre) Pipraich and later to the District Hospital.

Their condition is stated to be stable. Six patients were hospitalised. There is no casualty yet. Victims are still being treated. After getting the information from the district hospital, 12 ambulances were dispatched. CMO Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey himself was present to take care of the patients. The district officials and police reached the spot. The marriage hall was sealed. The Food Department took samples of sweets and other food items from the spot.

Because of the patients' vomiting and diarrhoea, it is inferred that there must have been some adulteration in sweets or food served at the event. The exact cause of food poisoning will be revealed only after the official report comes. The incident took place when the daughter of Ram Achal Srivastava, a resident of Gopalpur, Gorakhpur, was to be married to Sachin, son of Ashok Srivastava, a resident of Maharajganj.

The procession came and people were preparing for the marriage ceremony after having breakfast. The food was being served. Meanwhile, the people who ate the sweets started vomiting one by one within a short time. After this, there was an uproar as guests, who ate food, started rushing to the hospitals throughout the night. Meanwhile, after getting the boy and girl married in a hurry, the work of farewell to the girl was completed in the night itself.

In this case, CMO Dr Ashutosh Kumar Dubey said that as soon as he got the information about the incident, he started making all arrangements for the treatment of the patients. The ambulance was dispatched to the spot. The team of doctors was alerted. In the night itself, about 15 patients were sent home after being treated at PHC Pipraich.

Those whose condition turned serious, are being admitted and given treatment. More than 6 patients are admitted to BRD Medical College. Fish and chicken were also prepared for the wedding ceremony. Samples of all food items were taken. ADM Administration Purushottam Das Gupta said that primarily patients have been given treatment. Everyone's condition is stable. As far as the issue of food poisoning is being investigated, action will be taken against those responsible for any deficiency found.