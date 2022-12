New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav took oath as Lok Sabha MP on Monday. She was elected from Mainpuri parliamentary seat after the demise of former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, SP patriarch and her father in law Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Wife of former CM and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav won the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency with a margin of 2,40,322 votes defeating BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya on December 8.