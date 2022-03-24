Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): After Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) had a sweeping victory in the recently held state assembly elections, Kunwar Basit Ali, state president of the BJP's minority wing, claimed that 10 per cent of the state's Muslim population voted for the BJP, adding that these people were forced to live below the poverty line and they have voted only on development, security and ration distribution.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ali said that the main reasons that helped BJP to retain the power in the state were the work done by the party workers during the second wave of Covid, home delivery of ration and the schemes for the poor and the underprivileged class.

Muslims in UP voted for development, security, says BJP Minority Morcha state president

The results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections gave BJP a second chance to form a government with a clear majority. It is said that the BJP is coming back to power after breaking the record of the last 35 years.

Ali further said that when the BJP was in the fray in 2017, it had given the slogan "Development for All", which the people of Uttar Pradesh trusted and brought the BJP to power with a clear majority. In which Muslim women voted overwhelmingly. He also said that Muslim women voted for the party as it gave them freedom from the Triple Talaq.

