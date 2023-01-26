Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A video of a Muslim teacher refusing to sing the national anthem on Republic Day came to light. The incident took place at a primary school at Laktoi village in Aligarh of Uttar Pradesh. The teacher has been identified as Hasamuddin. The video shows that Hasamuddin was sitting alone in the class and when he was asked by the other teachers to join them in singing the national anthem, the teacher refused. Even after persuasion for a long time, the teacher did not agree to sing the national anthem. The video has gone viral on social media.

Only after the video went viral, the government officials took cognisance of the matter and launched a probe into the incident. Block Education Minister Satyendra Singh Dhaka said, "The incident came to his notice. A Muslim teacher has refused to sing the national anthem and offer flowers to the portrait of Goddess Saraswati as Vasant Panchami was being celebrated on Thursday. The matter has been taken seriously."

Also read: Bihar's Muslim family makes 10,000 National flags for R-Day celebrations

The Block Education Officer further said that the investigation is underway and if the teacher is found guilty after the investigation then strict action will be taken accordingly. However, ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of the viral video. Earlier, some incidents where Muslims refusing to render the national anthem have been reported. It seems yet again a fresh incident was reported from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. However, it caught everybody's attention as the video went viral and as it happened in a school where teachers were supposed to follow moral values as they teach students moral lessons.