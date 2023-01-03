Gorakhpur (UP) : A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly making a hoax call to the Uttar Pradesh Police of a bomb in Gorakhnath temple here, police said on Monday. Qurban Ali on Sunday called the police control room that four people carrying a bomb in a cake box have entered the temple, they said.

The caller said he was a native of Vaishali, Bihar and currently living in Golghar in Gorakhpur. When police checked it, the address provided was found to be fake. Police tried to contact him but his phone was switched off. However, he was arrested following a tip-off from Carmel road near Malkin hotel late Sunday night, SHO of Cantt police station Shashi Bhushan Rai said.

During interrogation, Ali said that he is a resident of Vaishali, Bihar and delivers goods at a bakery in the industrial area in Gorakhpur. He said on Sunday morning when he was going to deliver goods, a police constable scolded him near Dharamshala market for violating traffic rules and he felt offended. He decided to teach a lesson to the police and made a hoax bomb call, the SHO said.

Police have initiated a probe after registering a case under sections 419 (cheating by impersonation),420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467 (offences related to the property and documents),478 (putting person in fear of death), 471 (fraud),182 (false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC. PTI