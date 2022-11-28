Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): A man identified as Mohammad Faiz has been arrested for threatening a minor girl of cutting her into pieces. The police said that Faiz was allegedly forcing the minor to marry him, but she rejected the proposal. Angry over this, he threatened the girl to cur her into pieces if she didn't agree.

On the basis of the allegation raised by the minor that Fiaz used to follow her to school and would harass her regularly, the girl's family lodged a report against him but Faiz did not pay heed and continued to harass the girl. On November 25, the accused youth allegedly came to her home and started threatening her and her family.

The girl's family again filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, Faiz was arrested from Halim Chowkthe area of ​​the Bekanganj police station area. "On October 16, a case had been filed against Mohammad Faiz under POCSO Act. Faiz used to constantly threaten and harass the girl. He said he would cut her into pieces after she rejected her marriage proposal. Faiz has been sent to jail," ACP Naubasta, Abhishek Kumar Pandey said.