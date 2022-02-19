Lucknow: Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India's “reputation has grown internationally” under the BJP government at the Centre.

Rajnath made these remarks while addressing a public meeting in support of Anjani Kumar Srivastava, the candidate from the west Assembly constituency in Lucknow as campaigning for the third phase of the UP Assembly elections scheduled for February 20 intensified.

“We have always done politics by putting our eyes in the eyes of the people, not by throwing dust in the eyes. BJP does not do politics only to form the government. We do politics to build the country. Our reputation has grown internationally. People have started believing that India has now become a powerful country,” Singh said while targeting the Samajwadi Party.

While referring to the surgical strikes of 2019 in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, the Defence Minister said, “If there was a need for a surgical strike, we did a surgical strike. If there was a need for an air strike, we did an air strike. We have given a message to the whole world that if someone tries to cast an evil eye on India, then we can kill both on this side as well as well as on the other side of the border also”.



Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale, who was also present on the occasion said that the BJP “is such a party, which has raised the stake of the Samajwadi Party”. Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia were also present in the meeting.

Also read: Goddess Lakshmi arrives on lotus, not on cycle or elephant: Rajnath Singh