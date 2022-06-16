Basti: In the Kaptanganj police station area of ​​Basti district, four people, including a driver and three members of the same family were killed whereas three others were severely injured when an unknown heavy truck hit a car on the National Highway near Khajuha on Wednesday night.

According to police sources, the deceased are residents of Pastor Bazar of Gorakhpur. The local people informed the Kaptanganj police about the incident. The police reached the spot and investigated the area. The police pulled out the dead bodies trapped in the car while the injured were sent to the nearest hospital, from where they were referred to Gorakhpur when their condition became critical.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of four persons in the accident. He has also directed the officials to ensure proper treatment of those injured in the accident.