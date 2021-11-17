Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh): Ten loaded wagons of a goods train going from Maharashtra to Karnataka got derailed on Wednesday at 6.40am near Chandauli station in Uttar Pradesh. Large quantities of goods worth crores were damaged. No injuries have been reported, and restoration work is now underway.

As 70 metres of railway track have been broken in the accident, trains were diverted, causing disruptions in Delhi Howrah route.

Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police(GRP), officials including ADRM Rakesh Roshan and Division Operation Manager Mushtaq Iqbal reached the spot.