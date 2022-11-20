Ghaziabad: Radio broadcast reverberates around cells and hallways of Dasna Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad throughout the day, as a voice chronicles the events, people and music from homeland and abroad. What seems to be a regular broadcast to the uninitiated, however, reveals a pleasant surprise hidden up the sleeves of the prison complex. In a room lit with strip lights and a funky poster that reads 'Dasna Jail Radio Parwaz', sits an employee of the India Vision Foundation, an NGO, that runs an ambitious rehabilitation campaign in collaboration with HCL.

"This is the Dasna Jail Radio, which we have set up in collaboration with social organisations. News, entertainment and infotainment--all reach the inmates through this broadcast--from 'bhajan, kirtan' (devotional songs) to light songs or any other tunes of their choice, everything is played from here," explains Jail Superintendent Alok Kumar. Other presenters include some of the inmates themselves, says Kumar.

In another portion of the prison, paintings adorn the walls. The pieces, none of which seem amateurish, have all been painted by prisoners lodged in Dasna, the official informs. "Every picture contains a hidden message, visible upon detailed inspection. All of these are contributed by the inmates. This facility was opened about three years ago. Those who want to learn painting are taught as well," the superintendent says.