Ghaziabad: An FIR was lodged against director Santosh Upadhyay and the entire team of the movie 'Masoom Sawaal' for hurting religious sentiment by showcasing a picture of Lord Krishna on a sanitary pad.

Circle officer Swatantra Singh said that the complaint had been filed by Hindu Rashtra Navnirman Sena president Amit Rathore. In his complaint, he alleged that the depiction of Lord Krishna on a sanitary pad in the poster of the movie offends religious sentiments of the people.

The FIR has been registered against the director, his company, and the entire Hindi film team at a police station in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).