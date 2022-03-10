New Delhi: Early trends are pointing towards the victory of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh as it has crossed the majority mark as the vote counting for the Assembly elections is underway. Notably, the ruling government in Uttar Pradesh is coming back to power after 37 years. According to the counting, till the third round, BJP's Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing in the Sirathu seat.

However, several veteran leaders, who left the party are trailing behind. Swami Prasad Maurya, who deserted the BJP and joined the Samajwadi Party, is trailing from the Fazilnagar seat. Here BJP candidate Surendra Kushwaha is leading by a huge margin of 15,000. Dara Singh Chauhan, who is contesting from the Ghosi seat on the Samajwadi Party ticket, is also trailing behind while BJP's Vijay Rajbhar is leading.

Neelkanth Tiwari, the sitting MLA from the Varanasi south Assembly seat and minister in the Yogi government, was trailing. However, he later took the lead. Over 60.54 per cent polling was recorded in Varanasi Dakshin.

In the Shahjahanpur Sadar seat, Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna has gained an edge from the very beginning. According to the latest figures, his nearest rival Tanveer Khan of SP is leading by more than 5,000 votes. The seat of Sugarcane Minister Suresh Rana is at stake from the Thana Bhawan Assembly seat in west UP as RLD candidate Asraf Ali is giving him a tough fight.

Moti Singh, who contested from the Patti seat of Pratapgarh, is trailing behind the SP. Similarly, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi is also trailing. Satish Dwivedi, who contested from the Etawa seat of Siddharthnagar, is trailing behind Mata Prasad Pandey of SP. Apart from this, Minister Ranvendra Singh alias Dhunni Singh is also trailing.