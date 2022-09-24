Kanpur: Family members of a Class X class Hindu student, Vansh Gupta, alleged that a conspiracy was hatched to convert their ward into a Muslim at Kidwai Nagar in Kanpur city here in Uttar Pradesh. A huge controversy erupted here as the boy was stated to have run away from home following increased pressure from the family members to desist from reciting Islamic prayers. However, the boy has been found and taken custody by the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Jaipur. His family members have taken the help of the Bajrang Dal and approached the Hanumant Vihar police station for their help to bring him back.

Govind Nagar ACP Vikas Kumar Pandey said that information about the boy has been passed on to the GRP at Jaipur, who have taken Vansh into their custody. As per the details of the case, Vansh Gupta (18), son of Rakesh Gupta, a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Kanpur, has been studying in a local high school. Vansh reportedly became friends with some Muslim children at school. At the behest of friends, the Hindu boy started turning towards Islam. He started visiting local Islamic shrines.

Sources said that the boy also started writing Islamic names on pages of his books. When the family members came to know about this, they questioned the boy. Subsequently, Vansh left the house on Thursday. When he did not return home till late evening, there was chaos in the family. After this, the boy's family informed the police about the matter.

The police checked his school bag of Vansh and found religious writings in the books. Bajrang Dal activist Dilip Bajrangi and his companions, who are helping the family in getting back the child, said Vansh was brainwashed. At present, the entire focus of the family members is on bringing back their son safely. Because of this, they are avoiding speaking anything in front of the media.

The family members have informed the police that Vansh used to work on Islamic literature for over a year at home. He loved to offer Namaz and listen to Qawwali. Even when the family reprimanded him, the boy did not give up. Following increased scolding by the remaining members of the family, he left the house on Friday. The GRP of Jaipur has traced and taken custody of the boy. The relatives have left for Jaipur to bring back Vansh.