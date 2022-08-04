Lucknow: Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan was admitted to an ICU of a private hospital here as he was found suffering from pneumonia. The leader had complained of breathlessness, after which he was examined by doctors, who found him suffering from infection. Khan (74) was admitted to Medanta Hospital on Wednesday night.

"He is in the intensive care unit (ICU) and has been kept under observation of a critical care team. His condition is stable and under control," Dr Dileep Dubey said. Khan is currently an MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. (PTI)