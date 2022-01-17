New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is scheduled to hold an important meeting on Monday in the national capital to discuss poll strategy and election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh polls. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also attend the meeting. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP released the list of candidates for 57 out of 58 seats in the first phase and for 48 out of 55 in the second phase.

The discussion will be on the remaining eight candidates of the first and second phases. Also, the strategy will be made regarding the remaining candidates as well. During the meeting, the discussion on the election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh will be also done.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who arrived at the Goa airport early on Monday after meeting BJP leaders in the national capital said that the final list of candidates for the assembly elections will be announced on January 19. "I met party leaders to discuss the ensuing assembly elections. The final list of candidates will be announced on January 19," said the Goa Chief Minister.

Earlier on Sunday afternoon, the party discussed the 40 seats for the Goa Legislative Assembly. Goa CM Pramod Sawant, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, G Kishan Reddy along with organization ministers were present.

Sources say that the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 38 out of the 40 assembly seats in Goa this time. The party has decided not to field its candidates in 2 Christian majority seats.

READ: BJP finalises nominees for 172 seats in UP polls, CM, his deputies to contest

(ANI)