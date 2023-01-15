Ghazipur/Sitamarhi: Four of the five Indians killed in a plane crash in Nepal on Sunday hailed from Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh. Ghazipur District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri told a news agency over the phone that the administration has reached out to the affected families. "Our sub-divisional magistrate and other officials are meeting them. We are also in touch with the embassy... We will do the needful after the recovery of bodies," she said. The fifth deceased was identified as Sanjay from Bargania village, situated on the Indo-Nepal border of Sitamarhi district. Sanjay had gone to Kathmandu to visit his sister's newly born child.

At least 68 people were killed when a Yeti Airlines passenger plane with 72 people on board, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday. The four victims from the Ghazipur district were identified as Sonu Jaiswal, Anil Rajbhar, Abhishek Kushwaha and Vishal Sharma. Sharma belonged to Alawalpur Chatti village in the Badesar area of the district, Jaiswal had houses in Chak Jainab and Alawalpur Chatti, but was currently living in Sarnath, a police spokesperson said.

Rajbhar was a resident of Chak Jainab in the Badesar area and Kushwaha of Dharwad in the Nonhara area of Ghazipur, he said. Asked about the fifth Indian killed in the plane crash, who was identified as Sanjay Jaiswal, the police spokesperson said he might have his roots in Ghazipur, but it could not be confirmed yet. According to available information, he was living in Kathmandu, the police spokesperson added. According to officials, the rescue and search operation has been halted for Sunday and will resume on Monday. Identification of the bodies of those who died in the crash will start only after all the bodies have been collected.